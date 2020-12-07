Dueling Dishes: Southern-style mac and cheese vs. cheesy baked ziti

There's nothing like a carb-loaded competition.

Dueling dishes: Kardea Brown and Laura Vitale share mac and cheese recipes

Dec. 7, 202005:38
/ Source: TODAY
By Kardea Brown and Laura Vitale

For the next few weeks, Make-Ahead Monday is getting a special makeover. In addition to featuring delicious recipes that can be prepped in advance, there will also be two guest chefs making their own versions of the same dish. Joining us for the first installment of Dueling Dishes, YouTube sensation Laura Vitale and Food Network star Kardea Brown are competing with their favorite mac and cheese recipes. Vitale is preparing the classic comfort food with an Italian twist by adding prosciutto and fontina cheese, using the leftovers for cheesy pasta pie, while Brown is bringing her Southern-style mac to the table and repurposing the leftovers in a hamburger taco skillet.

Fontina and Prosciutto Baked Ziti
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Fontina and Prosciutto Baked Ziti

Laura Vitale

A twist on a classic baked ziti, but perhaps better and definitely easier, this dish is an adult version of mac and cheese with bits of salty prosciutto that is impossible to stop eating.

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Kardea Brown

I love Southern-style mac and cheese because it's cheesy and hearty, yet sturdy. It's basically a custard-style baked macaroni and cheese with eggs, heavy cream and sharp cheddar cheese. There's no denying this mac and cheese is irresistible!

Prosciutto Pasta Pie
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Prosciutto Pasta Pie

Laura Vitale

I grew up eating pasta pie most weeks. My nonna would make pasta on Sundays and she would use leftovers to make this dish. It's delicious warm but even better cold, straight out of the fridge.

Taco Hamburger Skillet
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Taco Hamburger Skillet

Kardea Brown

I love this meal because it's easy, tasty and ready in 30 minutes or less. It's a delicious mashup of creamy mac and cheese, spicy tacos and meaty hamburgers. Plus, you can make this recipe with ingredients you more than likely already have in your fridge and pantry.

If you like those easy pasta recipes, you should also try these:

Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta
Gaby Dalkin
Get The Recipe

Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta

Gaby Dalkin
Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
Dylan James Ho and Jeni Afuso
Get The Recipe

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

Anna Hezel
Kardea Brown
Laura Vitale