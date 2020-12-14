Dueling Dishes: Pizza latkes vs. French onion latkes

For the second installment of Dueling Dishes, a special edition of TODAY's Make-Ahead Monday, Food Network star Molly Yeh and cookbook author Jake Cohen are frying up fantastic potato latkes. Yeh tops cheesy Parmesan latkes with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then uses leftover latkes to make nachos. Cohen upgrades his latkes with caramelized onions and Gruyère then serves the leftovers sandwiched on classic bacon, egg and cheese bagels.

I love this recipe because it's kind of like making a French bread pizza (one of my favorite after-school snacks growing up), but so much better. The crispy latkes serve as the perfect base for rich tomato sauce and melty mozzarella.

I love latkes and I love nachos! It's a great combo, especially when you have leftover latkes. The crispy potato patties blend perfectly with all the classic cheesy and spice flavors of traditional nachos.

While I truly believe we should normalize eating latkes year-round, they just hit different during Hanukkah. Every year growing up, my sister and I would help my mother fry up a huge batch of potato pancakes, prepared to shove them straight into a big bowl of applesauce. Now that I've taken over latke-frying duty, I'm constantly looking for add-ins to my mother's recipe to switch it up. These French Onion Latkes take the best parts of the classic soup, marrying the sweetness of brandy-spiked caramelized onions with the buttery richness of Gruyere cheese for the comfort food mashup of the holidays!

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I've had a long love affair with the bacon, egg and cheese bagel. Though a few weeks ago I discovered what has always been missing on this breakfast sandwich: a latke. It's the hash brown-adjacent addition to the sandwich for a true breakfast of champions and a perfect use for leftover latkes!

