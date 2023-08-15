Starbucks, not yet ready for pumpkin spice, puts out 3 new summer drinks

First 7-Eleven did it. Then Krispy Kreme did it. Then Dunkin’, too. All these chains decided that the start of August was the perfect time to inspire customers to take a sip of autumn, releasing their pumpkin spice-saturated menus unseasonably early.

Still, the Queen of Pumpkin Spice Season — Starbucks — is fighting the urge to break out the maroon-toned knitwear just yet, by putting out suite of summery items.

On Aug. 14, Starbucks announced it is releasing three “remixes” on menu favorites. Thus, the chain is begging you to put away Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” for a little more time and press repeat on Swift’s much warmer-weather bops.

Starbucks’ Summer Remix Menu: Iced Chai Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam; Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup; Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade. Starbucks

“No cruel summer here! Just like musicians remixing their most popular songs, Starbucks released a Summer Remix Menu featuring three cool twists on your favorite cold drinks,” Starbucks said in a press release.

Starting Aug. 14, customers can order from the Summer Remix Menu by clicking on the homepage of the Starbucks app or by asking their barista in-store. The following items are now available for a limited time:

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup: This drink combines Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Starbucks’ caramel sauce in a caramel-lined cup. The oft-overlooked customization (at least by this caramel-loving reporter) can be requested via the Starbucks app by selecting any drink, clicking “customize” and then choosing “add line the cup.”

While this Summer Remix Menu is featured for a limited time, you can actually enjoy these customizations — lining your cup with caramel, adding cold foam or blending your drink with ice — year-round through the Starbucks app or when you order in-store.

Indeed, Starbucks seems to be, like some of us, trying to wring out the last few drops of summer before cinnamon, nutmeg and clove appear in everything we consume. In fact, when a popular snack- spotting Instagram shared a post with Starbucks’ allegedly leaked fall menu — which is expected to drop Aug. 24 — we reached out to the chain, who told us, essentially, to be patient.

“We’re currently enjoying Starbucks new summer sip, the Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® and are not quite ready to welcome fall yet!” a Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY.com in an emailed statement on Aug. 7.

So, basically, Starbucks is asking us all to pump the brakes on pumpkin spice — at least for now. Next week will, most likely, be a different story.