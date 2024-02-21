Starbucks launches pork-flavored latte in China and it’s getting a pig reaction

Starbucks China is giving the olive oil latte a savory run for its money.

A few select Starbucks in China are offering a unique ode to Lunar New Year: a limited-edition beverage whose name translates to “Abundant Year Savory Latte” or “Lucky Savory Latte,” a sweet and smoky drink that infuses its coffee with pork flavors. It’s inspired by Dongpo braised pork, a Hangzhou dish served during traditional family gatherings.

“Eating meat means prosperity in the coming year,” reads a post by Starbucks Reserve Shanghai Roastery posted Feb. 4 on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Starbucks China’s Lucky Savory Latte. Starbucks

The drink features Dongpo pork sauce, espresso, steamed milk and a drizzle of extra pork sauce, and is garnished with a piece of pork. It’s priced at 68 yuan — which is about $9.45 — and is a limited-time drink available exclusively at 25 Starbucks Reserve stores in China.

“We become truly global by elevating the brand in locally relevant ways for our partners (employees) and customers in every market we operate,” a Starbucks spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “To celebrate the Lunar New Year, 25 Reserve stores across China have released limited time beverages that feature local flavor profiles and highlight traditional customs.”

Along with the Lucky Savory Latte, these Reserve stores are offering a Fortune Almond Macchiato, Red Date Rice Macchiato and Black Sesame Latte through Feb. 26 or while supplies last.

Starbucks China’s Lunar New Year offerings. Starbucks

Reaction online to the pork-flavored latte online has been mixed, with social media users in China either expressing their interest or incredulity at such a meaty drink.

“Dongpo meat? I can’t understand this world,” wrote one person, according to social media posts uploaded by Gafei.com, a Chinese coffee network.

“The taste of the product research and development department is strange,” commented another person.

“Put bacon in the coffee! What’s the difference between this and putting chocolate in a small steamed bun?” wrote another in disagreement.

One Xiaohongshu user who sampled the latte said it “looks strange, but it tastes surprisingly delicious” and has a “wonderful salty-sweet flavor.”

Another user said they did not enjoy it because it tasted like fermented bean curd mixed with sweetener, though the piece of pork was “quite delicious.”