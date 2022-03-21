"Bridgerton" fans know that while coffee is not unheard of among the residents of the 'ton, the smart set are addicted to a different sort of fragrant substance: Tea.

High tea, afternoon tea, tea with guests who happen to drop by ... no matter what the occasion, tea is de rigueur among anyone who is anyone around town, especially in Season 2 of the popular Netflix series.

"Bridgerton" is steeped in intrigue, romance and now, tea. From l.-r.: Ruby Stokes (Francesca), Phoebe Dyvenor (Daphne), Will Tilston (Gregory), Florence Emilia Hunt (Hyacinth), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony). Liam Daniel / Netflix

Which makes this news something even Lady Whistledown will find charming: The Republic of Tea is debuting five limited edition teas inspired by the Regency period drama!

Time to Netflix and ... sip!

Featuring the stars of the series (and some new faces for Season 2) on gorgeous tin labels, the flavors are also named after some of your favorites:

Anthony & Kate Spiced Chai

According to a news release, this is a "rich and formidable cup" filled with spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves and black pepper. Perfect for the sparks that fly between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate (Simone Ashley), who're pictured on the tin.

"Best sipped when spirited scheming and taming wicked rogues are on the agenda," notes the release, which adds that the chai should be prepared traditionally: with warm milk and a bit of honey.

Duke & Duchess Honey Breakfast Tea

Alas, Regé-Jean Page’s Duke won't be seen in Season 2, but his bride, Duchess Daphne Bassett (Phoebe Dynevor) does pop in every so often. The hot couple of last season graces the tin for this strong black tea with sweet honey notes, blackberry and vanilla flavors. "Sip this seductive infusion to ignite desire and, ultimately, devotion," says the release, which suggests a spoonful of warm milk to stir inside.

Featherington’s Blood Orange Mimosa Tea

We love that young Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) gets her own caffeine-free flavor, one that conjures up her warm-toned outfits. This is a ruby-hued hibiscus tea with essence of champagne and blood oranges. "But will this be enough sustenance to fill a dance card?" the release wonders. "One can only speculate."

Queen Charlotte (Golda Roshuevel) is often in her cups. Netflix

Queen’s Cake Vanilla Fruit Tea

Talk about royal tea! Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) appears in a giant period wig on the tin of this herbal tea imbued with vanilla, sweet black currants and lemon. "This cup meets the discerning approval of Queen Charlotte — the veritable tastemaker of London society," says the release. "Sip like a royal and enjoy this decadent tea with no scandal and no remorse."

Whistledown Punch Hibiscus Iced Tea

There's no actor on the tea tin for this flavor, because the identity of Lady Whistledown is a closely-guarded secret! (Viewers from Season 1 know who the gossip scribe is, and Season 2 will delve more into the mechanics of how the Lady keeps herself in the shadows, but we're glad the tea won't give it away.) This caffeine-free iced tea features hibiscus blossoms along with a mélange of citrus and pineapple. What could be better to drink while gossiping the day away?

"Bridgerton" teas will sell for $14.50 per tin (or about .40 cents per cup); the iced tea is $9 per tin. All will be available starting March 21. Specialty stores around the U.S. will keep the tea in stock for a limited time, but if you can't find it locally, just go to The Republic of Tea and get ready to boil some water. Things are about to get hot in the 'ton!