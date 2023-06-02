Yes, Nick Jonas’ go-to coffee order has *a lot* of espresso shots

Nick Jonas' coffee order might leave you stunned.

While recently answering eight questions before 8 a.m with TODAY.com, the Jonas Brothers revealed their go-to coffee orders. Nick Jonas said he likes to drink an "iced Americano — quad": "four shots" of espresso, "followed up by another two for fun."

“Crazy,” Joe Jonas said after hearing that.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas on the TODAY show on May 12th, 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“Really sending it,” Kevin Jonas added. “I love it.”

As for Joe Jonas, he said that he likes to order an "oat flat white," and Kevin Jonas said he enjoys a good old-fashioned "hot Americano."

The trio then answered more questions about their lives and said they all enjoy being on tour more than staying on the couch and prefer using an alarm clock over naturally rising with the sun.

However, Joe Jonas said that he was the only person in the group who prefers pancakes over waffles, which led Nick Jonas to joke that his answer was "controversial."

During the interview, Kevin Jonas also shared a special childhood memory that they all have of Nick Jonas when he was younger, and he said that he remembered when the "Jealous" singer sang on top of a picnic table in their apartment complex in Dallas.

“Seeing him do that, standing up performing for everyone in the place, before he could really even talk, I think it was a sign," he said."

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas perform on the TODAY show on May 12th, 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Joe Jonas added, "I kind of remember that. But seeing Nick perform in general when he was young, seeing him full of confidence, do his thing, just really blew me away, and I knew that it was something that eventually we'd all want to probably try out and do together."

Another question that the brothers were asked was what type of advice they would give themselves 15 years ago when they were just starting out in their careers.

“For me, personally, I’d say chill out a little bit, you know, maybe not take yourself too seriously. Enjoy the moment,” Joe Jonas said. “And then I would probably tell myself, on your 22nd birthday, one weed edible is probably enough.”