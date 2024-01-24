Jason Kelce learned an important lesson when he was handed a bowling ball full of booze at the tailgate before the Bills-Chiefs game Jan. 21.

If you want to be an honorary member of Buffalo's rabid fan base known as Bills Mafia, you don't ask questions. You just drink it.

“No idea what that liquor was," Kelce said on the Jan. 24 episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. "I didn’t ask any questions. Somebody hands you a bowling ball with a shot, the last thing I’m (going to be) like is, ‘Oh, is this, uh, Crown Royal, or is this ... (laughing).' I’m not asking any questions."

The Philadelphia Eagles lineman made his (shirtless) presence felt all day in Buffalo while cheering on Travis Kelce, who scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-24 playoff win.

He was seen during the pregame at the tailgate of legendary Bills fan Ken "Pinto Ron" Johnson, where he was handed the bowling ball filled with alcohol.

Clad in a winter jacket and hat, he picked up the bowling ball with two gloved hands and tossed back the liquor before theatrically dropping it on the ground.

The alcohol in the bowling ball was likely 100-proof Polish cherry liqueur, according to a GQ profile of Pinto Ron.

"I only hit up a couple of tailgates really walking into the stadium because it was a cluster," Jason Kelce said on the podcast. "But I did get to see Pinto Ron’s tailgate with the bowling ball, did the shot out of the bowling ball."

At first, he had to work out the mechanics of the nontraditional chugging vessel.

"I did have to clarify how to drink this," he said. "I’m like, ‘Do I just put this up to my mouth?'"

"Self-explanatory, Jason," Travis Kelce said.

"It’s a shot. It’s right there in the hole," Jason Kelce joked. "They’re doing all sorts of crazy things over there at Pinto Ron’s. They got the filing box they’re making pizza in, they’re cooking chicken on top of an old Pinto. Shenanigans are full bore over there."

Jason Kelce said it was the first time in about two years that he was able to attend one of his brother's games as a fan. The two have squared off on the field twice in the last year, as the Chiefs beat the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl, and then the Eagles beat the Chiefs during the regular season this fall.

"It was incredible," Jason Kelce said. "Honestly, one of the most fun experiences I've ever had from start to finish. ... It was an electric atmosphere with the Bills Mafia."

He added he has never experienced an Eagles tailgate but said Chiefs tailgates are "awesome."

"The Eagles tailgates are f------ phenomenal," Travis Kelce chimed in.

The Buffalo experience was also a chance for Jason Kelce to flush the memories of the Eagles' disappointing end to the season in which they lost six of their last seven games, including an elimination in the first round of the playoffs.

"This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that," he told Travis Kelce. "Just go have fun and root on your brother. ... I was excited to go to Buffalo. One, to cheer you on, but also to experience the legendary Bills Mafia."

Jason Kelce checked off almost all the important items involved in a Bills tailgate. He had some beers with friends at the famous Big Tree Inn near the stadium, hit up Pinto Ron's tailgate and spent time outside shirtless in the freezing temperatures.

"I wanted to get outside early, and I wanted to take my shirt off then," he said. "I don't know if I'm wrong in my head, but I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing. I want the full experience."

The only thing he didn't do was dive into a table, a staple of Bills tailgates.

"I was hoping I was going to get an opportunity, and it just didn’t arrive," he said. "Maybe next time. Next time, Buffalo. I was hoping, I was wishing. No tables."

Jason Kelce has not indicated whether he is retiring after 13 NFL seasons despite reports. However, he and Travis Kelce, who has waved away any retirement talk, may have found a post-NFL activity.

"This should be our ... retirement plan," Travis Kelce said.

"Just going to tailgates?" his brother responded.

"Just tailgating (at) every stadium — just to see how it’s done," Travis Kelce said.

"You ain’t gotta talk me into a good time. I’m in on that," Jason Kelce replied.

That may take some convincing when it comes to Jason Kelce's wife.

"Kylie might have something to say, but dude you know I’m in," Travis Kelce said.

"Kylie, she was at this one," Jason Kelce said. "She doesn’t have to go to all of them."