Hoda and Jenna brave the Velveeta martini and one of them actually likes it

Before you slide into your weekend, why not take a little sip of something refreshing? Say, molten cheese?

On Friday’s show, Hoda and Jenna tried the Velveeta "Veltini," a creation the processed cheese company calls the “unapologetic, outrageously cheesy cocktail” created for the golden hour of summer.

The infamous "Veltini" in question. Velveeta

“We’re trying something new that neither one of us is really that excited about,” Jenna said, mirroring perhaps what many at home were thinking while getting a load of the Day-Glo orange cocktail on air.

After expressing her fear of the cocktail, Hoda said the Veltini cocktail is a portmanteau of the words “Velveeta” and “martini.” In each martini glass placed with care in front of both hosts contained a concoction complete with Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine, vermouth and a molten cheese rim. A savory swill to imbibe, indeed.

“And if you notice, they’re garnished with olives that are stuffed with cheese and little macaronis,” said Jenna, with Hoda speaking in unison with her toward the end, causing chuckles on set. The dread in their voices was palpable, yes, so in a selfless act, one host stepped up to the plate.

“This is how much I love you,“ said Jenna, reminding the audience that last Friday Hoda took a sip of spicy rose wine infused with jalapeño peppers, predicting that Jenna wouldn’t like it. “I’m happy to take one for the team this week … I love queso!”

Indeed, Jenna has expressed her love for liquid cheese before, and has shared with TODAY Food her own queso recipe, which includes ground beef, avocados, refried beans and — wouldn’t you know it — one block of Velveeta cheese.

Even so, as Jenna took a sip of the Veltini cocktail, she seemed reluctant, but then, just like Kombucha Girl, a ray of hope (and slight delight) appeared on her face.

“Do you like it? For real?" said Hoda in disbelief.

“I’m not crazy about the Velveeta on the rim, but the actual cocktail is not bad. Not bad!” replied Jenna, encouraging Hoda to try the cocktail.

Jenna made sure to have Hoda remove the dried Velveeta rim, warning her that it was likely going to "skeeve" her out. Even so, Jenna said that’s why she likes Velveeta so much — because “it lasts forever.”

Jenna then encouragingly lets Hoda take a sip of the Veltini, saying that she wouldn’t steer her wrong. Oh, how the tables have turned.

“Yuck!” Hoda said, bristling from the cheese-o-riffic mixture, saying that it tasted like olive juice and Velveeta and “some liquid.”

“Listen, I just had an open mouth and an open mind and I was surprised by it,” Jenna said while trying to look on the bright side of the cheese block. Even so, Hoda playfully pointed out that Jenna never took a second sip.

“If you love olives and watery Velveeta, I think it’s good,” said Hoda.

"I think I'm a true cheese-head," admitted Jenna, a statement we are in no way surprised by. "I really breathe and eat and drink cheese."

If that sounds like you, the Ventini is being offered exclusively at select BLT restaurant locations including in New York, Washington D.C., and Charlotte, as well as The Florentine in Chicago — for $15.