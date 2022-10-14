Since Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back in 1863, it’s been one of the most beloved U.S. celebrations of the year.

And, why not? It’s got just about everything you could ever ask for in a holiday like time spent with family and friends, a bountiful dinner and, of course, a glass full of bubbly to raise during the Thanksgiving toast.

But planning Thanksgiving also involves a lot of work because, along with deciding what’s going on the menu, there’s also the table to decorate, songs to add to the holiday playlist and — maybe most importantly — figuring out what Thanksgiving wine is best to serve with your meal.

Though it seems easy enough, when it comes to Thanksgiving wines there are actually a few things to keep in mind, Renée Allen, wine and spirits expert and director of the Wine Institute of New England told TODAY Food.

“Don’t even think about the turkey,” said Allen. “A turkey is like a blank canvas; you’d be hard-pressed to find a wine that doesn’t go with turkey; it’s just very wine-friendly.”

What you might want to consider instead are the side dishes being served at the meal. “Everyone has family recipes and there’s usually a lot of different dishes going on,” said Allen.

And while choosing wines based on the menu matters, the kind of gathering you’re hosting is also something to keep in mind.

“I always tell people that you can make it as simple or as complex as you want,” Allen said, explaining that small, intimate gatherings might make wine pairing easier, while larger gatherings, with a “veritable cornucopia of dishes on the table” can make choosing a wine or wines that pair well with everything more complicated.

Ultimately, when selecting the best Thanksgiving wine, it boils down to one thing: “It’s good to serve wines that your guests are going to like,” said Allen.

Pop the cork on Champagne or sparkling wine

If Champagne isn’t on your Thanksgiving menu, it probably should be.

According to Allen, bubbly pairs well with most anything and has a surprising benefit.

“Sparkling wine can be really great, especially at the beginning of the meal because the high acid and carbonation, the bubbles help clear your palate,” she explained. “It actually cleanses your tongue with every sip.”

Allen also said that sparkling wines often pair well with some sweeter dishes on the Thanksgiving menu like butternut squash soup.

“If you’re having things that are popular in the fall, a sparkling wine that has even a teeny bit more sugar, which oddly enough is called ‘extra dry’ will pair nicely with something that has a bit of sweetness,” she said.

Champagne or sparkling wines are also a festive way to kick off Thanksgiving activities or to use for a toast after finishing the Thanksgiving blessing.

"I tell people there's never a bad reason to have sparkling wine," Allen said. "It's celebratory, it's palate-cleansing, it's food-friendly, and it's a good thing to do."

Suggested Champagne:

Billecart-Salmon Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Champagne

Wines to avoid and embrace on Thanksgiving

Though wines that please the crowd should always be the default, Allen generally recommends avoiding red or white wines with a high degree of "oak influence" on Thanksgiving.

"It can interfere with salty foods, it can interfere with spicy foods and exacerbate those things," Allen explained. A light Chardonnay is fine, she said, but doesn't recommend heavier, oak-based whites like California chardonnays.

Allen also suggests avoiding red wines like cabernets or merlots, which tend to be high in tannins, the component that determines the dryness of a wine.

"It's the phenol compound that makes your mouth feel like there's wads of cotton in it," she said, explaining that a wine high in tannins is more well-suited to a steak dinner or a rich, creamy cheese-based course.

"Tannins are good if you have really fatty steaks because the tannin and the fat in steaks or cheese bind together and the tannins help clear the fat off your palate."

Since Thanksgiving menus are often centered around less fatty menu items like poultry, lighter white wines are a good choice for the meal, as well as light reds.

Rosés are another option, according to Allen. "I am a person who feels like you should be drinking rose all year long. I don't think it should be just a summer drink," she said. "Rosés are often really great choices preparing with a variety of foods."

Suggested wines:

Burgáns Albariño (Spanish white)

Château Pradeaux Bandol Rosé

Ken Wright Cellars Willamette Valley Pinot Noir (red)

Thanksgiving dessert wines

Once the main course has been served, Allen said that people often assume that their wine enjoyment has come to an end. "And I always say, wine doesn't have to stop at dessert or before dessert," she said.

When the pumpkin, pecan or apple pies come out after Thanksgiving dinner, there are a variety of "beautiful wines that definitely go with desserts," said Allen, who suggests trying a sweet sherry, Pedro Ximénez (a Spanish dessert sherry) or an Australian "stickie," which is what Australians call their sweet wine varieties.

If the dessert involves chocolate, Allen recommends pairing it with a port wine.

Suggested dessert wine:

Lustau East India Solera Sherry

Low-calorie or light wines

If you're counting calories this Thanksgiving or trying to keep your intake down, instead of adding ice or seltzer to your wine, which Allen said completely changes "what the wine is supposed to be," drink a glass of bubbly water between glasses of wine or opt for a one of the lower-alcohol wines on the market.

"The low-cal, low-alcohol wines have gotten better over the years. Also, there are a few naturally lower alcohol wines on the market that are dry," Allen explained.

Suggested low calorie or low-alcohol wines