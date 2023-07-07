7-Eleven's birthday just got sweeter.

It's been 96 years since the convenience store opened its doors, and it is celebrating by giving people what they want: free Slurpees!

New this year, on July 11, customers can get up to three frozen drinks (A perfect chance to check out Slurpee's new cup design).

But the birthday fun doesn't stop there — 7-Eleven is also launching a 7/11 Birthday Collection for all their birthday twins out there.

How to get a free Slurpee on 7/11

There are three ways that people can cool off with free Slurpees on July 11 — or even earlier.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members get exclusive access to an extra free small Slurpee drink now through July 10.

Customers who order via 7-Eleven's delivery app, 7NOW, can enjoy another free Slurpee drink on July 8. The item must be added to your cart for the discount to apply.

Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in-stores on July 11 at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores.

What is the 7/11 Birthday Collection?

7-Eleven is celebrating everyone who was born on July 11 with fun and festive merch. There is something for babies, kids, adults and anyone who just wants to be part of the stores' special day.

Options include:

A white baby onesie that reads "I'm a 7-Eleven Baby"

A kids tees letting people know you're a 7-Eleven birthday twin

An adult tee that reads "I was born on 7-Eleven and all I got was this cool shirt"

Custom wrapping paper

Orange, green and red gift bags

“We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks… but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer. “From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks — we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year.”

Are there other deals for 7/11's birthday?

But wait, there's more. Only on July 11, customers who sign up for the 7NOW Gold Pass will receive a free subscription of the service through the end of 2023. Gold Pass members get free delivery through the 7NOW app.

Fuel rewards members, both new and existing, will also receive an additional 11¢ off each gallon purchased July 11 at 7-Eleven and Speedway gas stations when they use 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards. The discount can be used with existing fuel offers found in the app.

Lastly, loyalty members can also enjoy $1 food deals, including a $1 Big Bite hot dog, $1 pizza slice and the $1 STUFDCAKE cupcake.