Drew Barrymore and Savannah cook shrimp scampi and watermelon salad

Savannah Guthrie has learned to make a great breakfast, cook stellar seafood, whip up a Mediterranean meal, sear steaks, prepare kid-friendly cuisine and make classic cookout recipes. And now, for the season finale of her TODAY All Day Series, Starting from Scratch, she is learning how to make satisfying summer recipes from Drew Barrymore and chef Pilar Valdes. Together, they cook up garlicky shrimp scampi with bucatini and fresh watermelon salad with dukkah from Barrymore and Valdes' cookbook "Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life."

We love shrimp. Full stop. And this scampi is ridiculously simple and out-of-control delicious — definitely a special treat. Lemony sunshine, glorious shrimp and garlic buttah. Treat yourself!

Dukkah is an Egyptian spice-nut blend that is super versatile. It can be used as a seasoning (pretty killer on popcorn), as a dip with some olive oil or, in this case, as a topping to fresh watermelon.

