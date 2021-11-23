How Drew Barrymore makes her 'favorite' corn casserole for Thanksgiving

One of Drew Barrymore's favorite Thanksgiving dishes sounds pretty a-maize-ing to us.

In her latest TikTok video, the talk show host takes fans inside her kitchen as she prepares her signature corn casserole, and it looks insanely easy to re-create.

In the minutelong video, which the 46-year-old actor captioned "MY Favorite EASY Corn CASSEROLE," she walks viewers through the quick recipe and proves that she loves to take shortcuts in the kitchen just like the rest of us.

"I'm sure you can do it with fresh corn, too, if you're special and fancy and amazing," the mother of two says as she pours a can of corn into a bowl.

Dressed in sweats with her hair in a topknot, Barrymore wastes no time whipping up the simple recipe as she explains that it calls for two cans of creamed corn, a small can of niblets and a can of whole kernels. Other ingredients include a box of cornmeal (she uses the Jiffy corn muffins mix), two eggs, some milk, a dash of "fancy sugar" and salt.

After mixing everything together, Barrymore pours it into a casserole dish and pops it in the oven for 45 minutes (no word on the temperature but you could start with 350 degrees like this similar recipe).

She then slips into a floral robe and says the dish looks "absolutely perfect" when it's done before breaking out into an adorable happy dance.

Yum! We'd love to add this to our Thanksgiving spread. drewbarrymore/ TikTok

Barrymore wraps up the video by offering some tips to serve the dish and spice it up a little bit.

"Slice up a little bit of jalapeños, a little dollop of crème fraîche, maybe a sprig of cilantro. You could also do a little shredded cheddar on it," she says.

