Kim is a self-proclaimed internet weirdo and co-founder of Omsom, a proud, loud Asian food brand. When she's not working to reclaim and celebrate the multitudes in Asian flavors and stories, you can find Kim over-using garlic in recipes, advocating for sex positivity in modern society and nerding out on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can learn more about her at kimpham.org.
Kim is a self-proclaimed internet weirdo and co-founder of Omsom, a proud, loud Asian food brand. When she's not working to reclaim and celebrate the multitudes in Asian flavors and stories, you can find Kim over-using garlic in recipes, advocating for sex positivity in modern society and nerding out on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can learn more about her at kimpham.org.