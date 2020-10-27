The drama in this Crock-Pot Facebook group is boiling over

A slow-cooker Facebook group is embroiled in controversy.

This past Thursday, Twitter user Sarah Hollowell shared a screenshot of an impassioned post in the Crock Pot Heaven Facebook group that claimed participants were being unkind to fellow members and that the behavior was no longer being tolerated.

damn what went down in the crock pot group pic.twitter.com/jgqVYi8D7x — Sarah Hollowell 🐋 (@sarahhollowell) October 22, 2020

The original post, which received nearly 1,300 comments from members, says anyone looking to demean new members of the group, called "crockstars," by responding condescendingly to their slow-cooker questions or criticizing requests for recipes to accommodate others, should leave the group. Hollowell's tweet about the drama has since been liked nearly 3,000 times.

Amberly Graves, 35, of Erlanger Kentucky and admin of the Facebook group, told TODAY Food that she took certain members of the group to task after a member asked for recipes for her picky husband and a nasty back and forth resulted.

"It has come to my attention that some of you feel as though you are crockpot masters and are elevated beyond helping new crockstars," the post begins. "If this is you, congratulations, you do not need to be part of this group and you may find the exit at the top of the group page with the 3 little dots."

Graves went on to say that in this "absolutely twisted, rude, mean and uncaring world we live in the one thing we can all agree on is good food" and admonished those in the group who have been rude to new members asking for guidance.

She also offered a way to decide whether or not one should post something in the group: "If you feel the need to be rude or condescending, please go to your mother's house and say whatever you were going to type." In other words, if you wouldn't say it to your mom, don't post it in the group.

"Im done with the people who tell someone to get a new husband because they're picky eaters. Im done with the people who make rude comments about foods people eat that others don't. Im done with the 'jokes' about people throwing something away because it looks gross to you."

The post ends with Graves saying that 95% of the group "are amazing, kindhearted, beautiful people who I would love to have sitting at my dinner table," while the remaining 5% should "grow the hell up or get the hell out."

Graves told TODAY that she has been in the group, which has over 336,000 members, for close to five years and that she goes into "full mama bear mode" when members are treated unkindly. For example, a new member who received a slow cooker from her foster care family was called stupid for not knowing how to use it. People in the group have also commented that family members who have autism and can't handle certain textures and smells should just eat what they are served.

"I love my Crock Pot group and feel as though they are an extended family," she said. "We’ve gone through ups and downs and it fills me with pride to know that my members have my back the way I have theirs."

I swear the best Internet drama turns up in the most innocent sounding groups. — S R Jones (@AegisImmemorial) October 22, 2020

"I swear the best Internet drama turns up in the most innocent sounding groups," one person wrote in response to Hollowell's tweet.

"go to your mother's house and say what you were going to type" 🔥🔥🔥 — 🎃 texas janesaw massacre 🎃 (@JaneNX01) October 22, 2020

"'go to your mother's house and say what you were going to type,'" quoted another, adding three fire emojis.

I can’t get over crockstar as a noun. — maureek f. (@thingsnoticed) October 22, 2020

"I can’t get over crockstar as a noun," another Twitter user wrote.

As for that particular term, Graves told TODAY that it's her own invention. "I have a connection to so many of our amazing members, it was just a fun way to address them," she said.

Graves said she hasn't noticed any members actually exiting the group as a result of her post, and said that "99 percent of responses have been entirely positive."

As for her post getting so much attention on Twitter, Graves is amused by all the fuss.

"I absolutely love that it has gotten the kind of response that it has and that people are backing me and my stance against bullies."