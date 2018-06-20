Dr. Robynne Chutkan's 'good for the gut' recipes: Blueberry smoothie and more

share tweet pin email

Dr. Robynne Chutkan, author of “The Microbiome Solution,” joins Megyn Kelly TODAY with some foods that will help foster “good gut” bacteria. Chutkan says fermented foods, such as sauerkraut and kimchi, as well as blueberry smoothies and brown rice bowls with lots of veggies, are all great for the gut.

This is a perfectly balanced meal filled with microbe-boosting ingredients!

Filled with lots of nutrient-dense ingredients, this beautiful blue meal in a glass is sure to help you start your day out on the right note. With blueberries, almonds, spinach, and avocados all in one place, your body—and microbes— will be thanking you all morning long.

Mix or match the vegetables to taste! And you can always add quinoa if you prefer.