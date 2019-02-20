Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 10:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Returning home for the first time after his father's funeral, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in need of some comfort.

On Feb. 9, the cardiac surgeon and host of "The Dr. Oz Show" announced he was mourning the recent loss of his father and fellow physician, Dr. Mustafa Oz.

"My dad passed away today at the age of 93," Dr. Oz posted on Instagram. "Dad changed everyone who met him. I remember as a child running behind his fast-moving legs while he made hospital rounds. Even as he aged and his legs no longer raced along, his mind never slowed down. I fell in love with medicine after witnessing my dad do sometimes painful procedures on desperately sick patients who subsequently thanked him for saving their lives."

On Tuesday, the health and wellness expert returned home after burying his father. As a popular man in the health industry, Dr. Oz said he received an outpouring of condolences and kind thoughts.

Among them was a special something from celebrity chef Rachael Ray. A lot of special somethings, actually.

On social media, Dr. Oz thanked his friends, family and followers for their "expressions of sympathy," including a beautifully organized spread of delicious food from Ray.

I returned home for the first time since burying my dad and found many thoughtful expressions of sympathy — including an incredible assortment of food from @rachaelray. Thank you for the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fEY2YERTAj — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) February 20, 2019

"I returned home for the first time since burying my dad and found many thoughtful expressions of sympathy — including an incredible assortment of food from @rachaelray. Thank you for the [heart emoji]," the doctor wrote and posted a photo of himself holding a forkful of food.

Ray's hearty meal box included a roast chicken, containers filled with green olives, a box of pastries, fresh mozzarella cheese and plenty of vegetable side dishes.

Now that's the true definition of comfort food.