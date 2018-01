Slices of heaven: Double-chocolate cream pie and dulce de leche apple pie

share tweet pin email

The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share her recipes for two decadent pies: one that's super chocolaty, plus a classic apple pie spruced up with dulce de leche. Because you deserve it.

A chocolate crust makes this creamy and rich pie ultra chocolatey.

Soft apples, caramel and buttery homemade pastry: What could be better?

