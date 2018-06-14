share tweet pin email

Can’t get enough Doritos?

Maybe this giant-sized chip will do the trick! Doritos is giving nacho dust fans the chance to munch on a Dorito of “Jurassic” proportions — and it's 18 times the size of a regular chip.

Doritos

As part of a promotion tied to the release of the film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” from Universal Pictures, which is owned by NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal, the chip brand has created what it says is the largest Dorito ever ... and they're giving fans a chance to win one.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Jurassic' stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard visit TODAY Play Video - 5:56 'Jurassic' stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard visit TODAY Play Video - 5:56

So how did this monstrous snack come to be?

In a rather cheesy video from Doritos, the company explains that Dr. Henry Wu, a character in the movie, has merged dinosaur and Doritos DNA (we guess chips can have DNA, why not?!), creating a gigantic nacho cheese version of the regular chip.

Doritos, which has just introduced some new flavors, is giving away some of these mammoth chips, which will hatch from a dinosaur egg and be delivered in crates that are replicas from the movie.

The company will give away 10 total Jurassic chips, once daily between June 22 and July 2. To enter, fans should tweet @Doritos using hashtags #JurassicDoritos and #Entry. There is a limit of one entry per person and winners will be randomly chosen.

Doritos

But if you're willing to shell (shell ... get it!) out some cash for a big giant triangle, there's an opportunity to bid on a Jurassic chip on eBay by June 21. The entire winning bid will support the American Red Cross to help those impacted by the volcano in Hawaii where much of the movie was filmed. The current high bid is $631.

The company is also hosting a contest on Doritos.com which allows consumers enter codes from Doritos bags and play a digital game to rescue dinosaurs. Five winners selected randomly around July 2 will score a trip to Costa Rica, while hundreds of others will win Doritos, “Jurassic World” merchandise or movie tickets.

Some folks are already winning:

Wow, buying those bags of Jurassic World Doritos really paid off!!! pic.twitter.com/CDtft3122h — Mackenzie C (@MackEJC) June 8, 2018

While others are just pretty pumped about the chance to snag a giant Dorito:

@Doritos Any tips on how to sneak this into the theater? #JurassicDoritos #entry — Kyle Dawson's Beard (@KDawsonBeard) June 14, 2018

@Doritos Thanks for making my dreams come true by making a giant Dorito chip and encasing it in a plastic dinosaur egg. #JurassicDoritos #entry — Matt Lopiano (@Matt_Lopiano) June 14, 2018

Doritos has issued limited edition Jurassic World bags, which are available to purchase on Amazon or in store.

This is far from the first creative play from Doritos, which is known for its clever Super Bowl commercials, including the 2018 lip-sync battle between Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color Doritos and Mountain Dew Super Bowl ads: A first look Play Video - 1:15 Doritos and Mountain Dew Super Bowl ads: A first look Play Video - 1:15 We apologize, this video has expired.

The only problem with the giant Dorito … should the winner actually eat it?!