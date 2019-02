Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 6:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Cooking dinner for the family after a long day is not always a simple task — but, with an Instant Pot it can be a whole lot easier.

The best-selling pressure cooker is a TODAY fan-favorite. Right now, Amazon has one on sale for 20 percent off its original price!

Instant Pot 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker, $120 (usually $150), Amazon

Unlike your typical pressure cooker, the Instant Pot is also able to act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer and warmer. The recipe possibilities are endless!

The kitchen appliance monitors pressure and temperature, keeps time and adjusts heating intensity. It is also Wi-Fi-enabled and can be controlled by an app. It features an easy-to-use interface, and it allows you to monitor cooking progress through graphics, according to the manufacturer.

Accessories include a stainless steel steam rack with handles, a rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector.

"I am able to cook tender, mouth-watering beef stew in 35 minutes and perfect hard boiled eggs that peel flawlessly every single time," one reviewer wrote on Amazon. "I have made things I had never made before in my instant pot like yogurt and cheesecakes ... If I could rate the Instant Pot with 10 stars — I would!!!!!! Absolutely has changed our family's lives and eating habits."

One woman even credits the Instant Pot with helping her shed 120 pounds. So, if you don't have an Instant Pot yet or you're in the market for a new one, now is your chance!

For more kitchen essentials, check out: