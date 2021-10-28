Hoda swears by this 2-ingredient fish dish for a romantic dinner

Hoda Kotb has a go-to dish whenever she wants to whip up a romantic dinner for her fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

"Well, there’s only one meal that I make for Joel, and it’s a winner. If you make it for your man, he’s going to be so happy. It only needs two ingredients," she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday.

The two ingredients required are a piece of black cod and a bottle of ponzu, a citrus-based Japanese sauce. So simple, right? Wait until you hear the process.

Hoda made her go-to fish recipe for Kathie Lee Gifford back in 2017. TODAY

"Place the fish in a cast-iron pan and then pour the ponzu sauce so it’s halfway up the fish," Hoda said.

Then, stick the pan in the oven at 350 F for 15 to 20 minutes, and voilà — a delicious fish meal.

"It’s like eating butter," Hoda said. "He’ll be like … 'Who are you?'"

She added that she sometimes makes the fish with a side of couscous. Hoda was reminded of her own, go-to romantic meal after hearing about Ina Garten’s famous engagement roast chicken recipe.

Actor Emily Blunt revealed recently that she made Garten’s magical roast chicken recipe for her now-husband, John Krasinksi, early in their relationship, and she believes it inspired him to propose.

Hoda suggested Jenna make the romantic recipe for her husband, Henry. We can't wait to hear about the results.

But this isn't the first time Hoda's been raving about her famous fish dish. She shared the recipe with Kathie Lee Gifford back in 2017, at that time using sea bass instead of cod.

Kathie Lee and Hoda make Hoda's favorite fish dish. NBC / Peter Kramer

"I never cook and this is a recipe for anybody who doesn’t know how to cook," Hoda said.

Although Kathie Lee teased Hoda about the recipe’s simplicity, she later ate her words after trying the finished product.

"Wow, oh my gosh," KLG said after taking a bite. "Wow, Hoda, you get your own cooking show."