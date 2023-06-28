IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 80% off jewelry, a bestselling multi-balm and more starting at $19

How to make the famous pinwheel lasagna and chrysanthemum salad from Don Angie

Surprising ingredients and exciting techniques revamp two classic recipes.

Pinwheel lasagna and Bolognese sauce: Get the recipe!

04:34
/ Source: TODAY
By Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli

Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito of critically acclaimed Don Angie restaurant in New York City are stopped by the TODAY kitchen to share two of the restaurant's signature dishes. They show us how to make a Caesar-inspired chrysanthemum salad and saucy lasagna pinwheels.

Don Angie's Lasagna Pinwheels
Don Angie

Get The Recipe

Don Angie's Lasagna Pinwheels

Scott Tacinelli

We came up with this recipe while brainstorming how to make a pasta dish for two, and landed on lasagna because it's the ultimate crowd-pleaser, the king of all baked pastas, the most impressive thing we could think of. We are not ashamed to admit that the idea for presenting it this way came from a photo of baked cinnamon buns in a pan, though we later learned that there is in fact a classic, pinwheel shaped pasta dish that exists in Italy, called rotolo.

We wanted to make this version taste like classic lasagna and pulled in all the flavors of a true lasagna Bolognese — fresh pasta, besciamella, Bolognese sauce — and added some Italian American twists of our own (i.e. mozzarella, tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage). It's perfect for sharing, because each person gets a pinwheel, and the whole top is crispy, so every bite is perfect. The lasagna is lighter than most traditional lasagnas because we use robiola cheese instead of ricotta cheese. The pinwheels are easy to share, and they are fun to make.

Don Angie's Chrysanthemum Salad
Don Angie

Get The Recipe

Don Angie's Chrysanthemum Salad

Angie Rito

This is our take on a Caesar, in distinctly New York fashion, using delicate chrysanthemum greens in lieu of lettuce. We were introduced to these greens when we lived in an apartment on the Lower East Side, near Chinatown, above a restaurant serving Yunnanese food.

We did a Caesar-style prep on the greens, with a toasted sesame breadcrumb to bring it back to the original Asian influence, and a snowdrift of finely grated Parmesan atop the whole surface.

If you like those restaurant-worthy recipes, you should also try these:

Chicken Piccata
Becca Jacobs

Get The Recipe

Chicken Piccata

Becca Jacobs
Carbone's Meatballs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Carbone's Meatballs

Mario Carbone
Angie Rito
Scott Tacinelli