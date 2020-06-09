Domino's shares hack for microwaving pizza with a cup of water

Whether you prefer your pizza thin and crispy or thick and doughy, we can all agree to pass on a soggy, microwaved slice.

The good news? It's possible to zap your 'za without compromising texture — at least according to a blog post on the Domino’s Australia website.

“Add a half full cup of water to the microwave with your pizza and heat for around 30 seconds,” the post reads. “Crispiness not guaranteed, but worth a shot.”

Palak Patel, a chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, told TODAY Food that the hack works by diverting the moisture away from the pizza. But there are a few things to consider.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Domino's Australia shared a trick for reheating pizza in the microwave. Dominos

“It’s important to remember that all microwaves are different,” Patel explained. “If you have an older microwave without as much power, you’re probably going to need more than 30 seconds. It’s trial and error.”

Patel also recommends adjusting the power levels within your microwave to around 40% percent. Most microwaves display 100% as the default cooking power.

“That ensures things get heated more slowly and evenly,” Patel noted.

Patel admits she had no desire to try the Domino’s Australia trick, which has been circulating on the internet for years. She such prefers her technique, which involves placing a slice or two in a hot pan.

“After you get the bottom nice and crispy, add a few drops of water to the pan and cover it with a lid for about a minute,” she said. "The thing about pizza is that there are so many different variables. The crust is supposed to be hard, the sauce is supposed to keep the middle nice and textured, and then the cheese and toppings need to be crispy. The stove top achieves that."

If you’re reheating an entire pie, the oven is the way to go. Just place the pizza on a baking sheet wrapped in foil, set the temperature to 275 degrees and heat for 25 minutes.

Patel swears by the tip that she picked up while watching "America's Test Kitchen" a few years ago.

“This really works,” Patel said. “I do it all the time."