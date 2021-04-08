Dolly Parton's new ice cream flavor is out today — and it crashed the website

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Dolly Parton's new ice cream flavor!

The Queen of Country recently teamed up with Ohio-based company Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to create her very own ice cream flavor — and it's officially available now.

The 75-year-old singer's flavor is called Strawberry Pretzel Pie and is described as "a throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths." The creamy concoction is made up of layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream and strawberry sauce.

Dolly's new ice cream flavor is called Strawberry Pretzel Pie. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The brand first announced its collaboration with Parton in March and revealed that the ice cream would benefit Imagination Library, the singer's book-gifting program which offers free books to kids up to five years old.

Since Jeni's made a limited amount of the ice cream, there was a limit of two pints per purchase in stores, and customers could also buy it by the scoop. It was also supposed to be available online for nationwide delivery — until Jeni's website hit a bit of a snag.

Shortly after the flavor went on sale, the Jeni's social media team sent out a tweet that read, "Did y’all just break our website?"

Did y’all just break our website? — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021

As it turns out, fans were so psyched to get a taste of Strawberry Pretzel Pie that the influx of traffic crashed the Jeni's website. Many fans were wondering if that meant the flavor was already sold out, but the brand reassured them later in the day that wasn't the case.

"To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running," the tweet read.

To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running. — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021

Naturally, fans were pretty disappointed and some wondered if the pint they had managed to add to their cart just before the crash occurred would still be there when the site comes back online. Others were dying to know if their orders had actually gone through.

If the items were in my cart ready for checkout. Will they still be there once the site is working? Thank you. — Victoria (@jtori2380) April 8, 2021

Despite the minor setback, some fans were still determined to stick it out and wait for the ice cream to go on sale again.

Still... workin 9-5 trying to get some @jenisicecreams! It’ll drive you crazy if you let it! 😂 #notgivingup Placed an order for friends without the new flav to feel like I accomplished something in the last three hours. — Megan Nafziger (@megasimple) April 8, 2021

Some fans began to express their frustration over the matter, but one Twitter user reminded them that Parton would want them to stay calm and be kind.

It’s a good time to ask the question: What Would Dolly Do? I think the answer is be kind and give love! — Aris Kaleps (@akaleps) April 8, 2021

Jeni's has become quite a popular brand in recent years, due in part to some major star power. In January, the company announced it was creating an ice cream inspired by President Joe Biden's favorite flavor.

The brand's founder, Jeni Britton Bauer, spoke with TODAY in February of 2020 and offered some advice for others hoping to have a successful career.

"I think that if you focus on making people happy, and I mean, like, one person at a time, I think that everything else kind of falls into place," she said.

Related: