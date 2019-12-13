The amount of spinach in this turkey sandwich has divided the internet

How much green on a sandwich is too much green?

That’s the question the internet is trying to answer after one man tweeted a photo of his admittedly salad-heavy sando.

“I don’t know what message she’s trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich,” Josh Gondelman tweeted.

I don’t know what message she’s trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich. pic.twitter.com/g8tYMI4Gkp — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 12, 2019

Gondelman — who is a writer, producer and comedian — unintentionally launched Twitter into a hilarious debate over what is the correct amount.

“Omg have her arrested,” Andy Lassner, the executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Game of Games” replied.

“Unpopular opinion: That looks good as hell,” comedian Donni Saphire replied.

Another person responded that there was so much lettuce, it constituted a “free bonus salad.”

Gondelman replied, saying that’s how he ate it, pulling out the spinach and eating “like a fully separate salad with a fork.”

Another person speculated there was a much more insidious reason for the extra green stuff: “She accidentally got too much spinach on the last produce order and is trying to cover it up so her boss doesn’t find out,” Brian Duffy tweeted. “Spinach laundering.”

she accidentally got too much spinach on the last produce order and is trying to cover it up so her boss doesn’t find out



spinach laundering — Brian Duffy (@brianduffytweet) December 12, 2019

Gondelman took the whole exchange in stride, laughing that his photo had resonated with so many people.

“It is truly phenomenal to spend so much time writing and performing comedy and what really speaks to people is a sandwich with too much spinach on it,” he laughed in an interview with TODAY on Friday.

He added he didn’t have any complaints about the extra lettuce. He said the sandwich came from his “secondary” bodega — it’s open fewer hours than his main shop — but the woman serving the sandwich was familiar.

“When I receive unexpected bodega wisdom in the form of extra spinach, I figured she knows what’s good for me better than I do,” he laughed, adding she was probably just hoping he eats all his veggies. “I think that was the message she was sending subtly, by giving me an entire farm’s worth of lettuce.”

Gondelman said, in his estimation, the responses have been fairly evenly divided with a slight skew toward agreeing with him — that it was just a little too much.

“I don’t think it’s too much spinach to eat,” he said. “I just think it’s too much spinach to put on a sandwich.”

He said he’s also enjoyed the people joking his bodega woman was trying to kill him with contaminated romaine.

if it's romaine she's trying to kill you run — Julia Prescott (@juliaprescott) December 12, 2019

“It was spinach,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t have any complaints!”