Does Justin Bieber not know how to eat a burrito? Viral photo sparks debate

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Justin Bieber has it all: dozens of music awards, a devoted fanbase and a beautiful wife whom he adores ... but when it comes to food, the pop star may need a little help navigating the complexities of how to eat burritos.

On Thursday, a photo of Bieber (or someone who looks just like him) digging into a burrito started making waves across social media due to the unusual consumption method.

The person in the photo is holding the burrito sideways and chomping right into the middle of it — instead of starting at one end, as is customary.

There is speculation that the method to his madness might stem from the Biebster's Canadian heritage. Is he role playing, joking or is the photo real at all? After all, this isn't the first incident Bieber has encountered with the tasty tortilla, either.

In the spring of last year, Bieber admitted to forgetting the Spanish lyrics of "Despacito," his hit song with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, during a performance with the Chainsmokers at 1 Oak in New York City.

Requesting help from his audience with the mic pointed outward, Bieber filled in with words like "paquito," "Dorito," and — you guessed it! — "burrito."

Whether this freaky burrito photo is a delayed joke at the singer's expense or a true depiction of how he actually consumes burritos (TODAY Food has reached out to Bieber's reps for comment), social media has pounced on the opportunity to discuss and debate the various issues presented in the image.

A lot of tweeters are horrified.

Really horrified.

And some were a little confused.

"What do you have to say for yourself?" one tweeter wrote to Canada and asked for someone to clarify whether it's actually Bieber in the photo.

Some just think the whole thing is hilarious.

One tweeter said the musician must have thought the burrito was a harmonica.

Another compared Bieber's technique to the time Nellie (a British woman) from "The Office" ate a taco for the first time.

And one tweeted that even hamsters know how to eat a burrito.

And, of course, there are those Beliebers who will defend their beloved idol to the death.

One diplomat said people should be free to eat a "burrito sandwich" any way they choose.

Some said it's an appropriate situation for the times today.

Or that perhaps he was eating a "zoned" burrito properly.

Whether eating a burrito sideways is actually socially acceptable may never be resolved. But we'll just wait until the next time Bieber does something else to a meal that truly shakes up social media ... like add pineapple to his pizza.