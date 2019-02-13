Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 13, 2019, 11:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

A longstanding rumor about one of America's biggest kid-friendly restaurant chains was just reignited by a YouTube star — and the allegation was so wild that the restaurant finally responded.

Various blogs and forums have questioned whether Chuck E. Cheese's takes slices of pizza that customers did not eat and cobble them back together to create new, if slightly misshapen pizzas, to re-serve for years.

Various photos of pizzas with mismatched edges seemed to confirm the idea so YouTuber Shane Dawson (who has more than 20 million subscribers) went to a Chuck E. Cheese's to try to confirm or dispel the myth once and for all.

On Monday, Dawson posted the latest video of "Conspiracy Series" segment.

In the video, which covers a few subjects, Dawson claims that he first noticed the mismatched slices as a kid and that one time, his family even received a pizza that had one lone vegetarian slice wedged into their order.

Dawson also claims that he had a friend in high school who worked at Chuck E. Cheese's who confirmed pizza-cobbling actually did happen in restaurants ... but then Dawson admits that his friend might have been lying.

The YouTuber eventually heads to a Chuck E. Cheese's, orders a pizza — which does arrive with some uneven slices — and then proclaims that he's pretty sure old pieces have been reassembled.

Dawson's video may be new but the rumor about whether the kid-friendly chain has been Frankenstein-ing its pizzas has been around for at least 10 years when folks on Yahoo! Answers debated the idea.

With over 15 million views, however, Dawson's latest video prompted Chuck E. Cheese's to address the myth for the first time publicly.

When reached via email, a representative from the restaurant issued the following statement to TODAY Food: "The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false. No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order, and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious."

In 2018, the chain posted a start-to-finish video of its pizza-making process, which prompted many surprised reactions from people who thought the chain just served pre-made frozen pies.

One Reddit user, mball98, offered a possible explanation for the strangely-shaped pizzas, commenting that it could be due to human error, especially if someone in the kitchen new at cutting pizzas. Sliding pizza slices from a pan to a serving plate may also account for some of the uneven spacing.

In addition to the chain weighing in, several people who claim to work at Chuck E. Cheese's have posted responses defending their employer and also refuting the idea that they recycle old slices.

This woman said that she can't ever imagine it happening at the restaurant where she supposedly works:

More people who claimed to work at the cheesy chain took to Twitter to deny that any recycling occurs behind the scenes:

Of course, social media is now littered with even more pizza shots showcasing uneven circles. And there's even a "Chuck E Cheese Recycle Squad" account that appeared on Instagram.

Of course, the whole controversy is not without its share of comical reactions, too:

Pizza recycling stories aren't just limited to restaurants like Chuck E. Cheese.

In October, a viral video which showed a woman at a Little Caesar's counter with a bunch of DiGiorno pizza boxes sparked a frenzy among millions of confused viewers (including Chrissy Teigen) who questioned the true origins of the "Pizza! Pizza!" chain's food.