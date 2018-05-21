Fast food debate: Do you know what Arby's name really means?

share tweet pin email

Most people know Arby's for its roast beef, curly fries and unusual meat offerings like sky-high stackers or even venison. But when it comes to the name of the fast food chain, it turns out a lot of people don't know what "Arby's" really means.

For years, customers have posted "mind blown" statuses on social media after realizing the acronym for roast beef, "R-B," sounds like "Arby." And for years, the folks at Arby's have been trying to set the record straight.

@chrisreinacher Actually, the name Arby's is based on R. B., the initials of our founders the Raffel Brothers. #mindblownagain — Arby's (@Arbys) October 5, 2015

On Sunday, the debate arose yet again when a tweeter prompted followers to "name something obvious to most people that you didn't figure out until recently," to which someone replied, "The chain "Arby's" is named after the R and B denoting "roast beef..."

The chain "Arby's" is named after the R and B denoting "roast beef..." — (â¯Â°â¡Â°ï¼â¯ï¸µ [_]|| (@d8aninja) May 20, 2018

Arby's, however, was quick to clarify that its name isn't about the beef but is actually a nod to the Raffel Brothers, Leroy and Forrest, who founded the Georgia-based fast food chain in 1964.

Most people think that, but our name is actually based on the initials of our founders, the Raffel Brothers. — Arby's (@Arbys) May 21, 2018

This only furthered the mind-blowing chain of reactions (nearly as mind-blowing as that time Arby's bought Pharrell Williams' hat for $44,100).

One tweeter couldn't believe she'd never known that fact in all her 58 years.

Nooooooooo!!!! Get out of here, how am I fifty freaking eight years old and never knew that!!! #thethingsyoulearn — debbie kroutch (@tripleJsandME) May 21, 2018

However, those who have long associated the name with "roast beef" may not be that far off. One pop culture savvy tweeter noted that the common misconception may actually come from a TV spot that aired in the 1980s, in which the chain advertised that Arby's stood for "America's Roast Beef — Yes!" Confusing? Just a little.

True, but your first national ad campaign in the 80s promoted the name as an acronym: âAmericaâs Roast Beef-Yes!â So itâs easy to understand why some of us loyalists would be confused. ?



So can a fella get a free order of potato cakes, or what? — Richard Cowden (@richard_cowden) May 21, 2018

And to this tweeter's point:

Ah, nothing like discovering the true meaning of a word ... and watching classic fast food commercials.