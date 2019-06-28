Sign up for our newsletter

If you thought there was one only way to devour your favorite cone of ice cream, hold on to your seat (or, um teeth). There's a new food debate in town, and it's bound to give you brain freeze.

Licking a dripping cone of ice cream under the hot sun is a summer rite of passage. Something we never pictured in that scenario: biting into that freezing cold ice cream.

But now we're questioning everything we know, thanks to Twitter user @kissyydior, who posted the question, "Do you bite or lick your ice cream?" to their followers. They also posted other polarizing queries like, "Do you wash your legs and feet in the shower?" and "How do you put your bra on?"

Twitter users suddenly broke out in debate over the best ice cream-eating technique.

8. do you bite or lick your ice cream? pic.twitter.com/kxxExwA7wi — روزانا (@kissyydior) June 21, 2019

Naturally, people experienced a wave of emotions while contemplating this important question. Many Twitter users shuddered in horror at the thought of biting into their ice cream.

Me when I see someone bite ice cream pic.twitter.com/FNJ1V7e76I — mwsonmars (@MarleneColon) June 24, 2019

And many people wondered: Wouldn't biting ice cream hurt your teeth?

My sensitive teeth just cringed wen looking @ this😖😫😖😫 — Nthabi🌼🌻 (@Ntha_BeeXoXo) June 24, 2019

A bunch of folks had never considered that there were multiple ways to eat ice cream.

There are people out there that bite icecream? 😳 — Nikkie J (@YoNikkie) June 25, 2019

Some went so far as to say they don't trust others those on Team Bite.

I do NOT trust people who bite their ice cream. Not one bit. — Machine Mind (@spookyloz) June 25, 2019

Alas, there were a few stragglers who admitted to biting their favorite summery treat. *Shudders*

I usually bite but it depends — emma (@artisticmalfoy) June 24, 2019

And some said they lick then bite their ice cream. Interesting.

Lick and then bite — Rashmita Padhy (@ThodisiZindagi) June 26, 2019

Chewing ice cream toppings like chocolate chips or cookie dough is understandable, but many people are creeped out by the thought of biting into a freezing cold scoop of ice cream itself. After all, the brain-freeze struggle is real.

It's a scientific phenomenon! When your brain senses cold on the roof of your mouth, it tries to warm itself, momentarily giving you an ice-cream headache, aka a sharp, stabbing pain.

As it turns out, @kissyydior isn't the only Twitter user contemplating the best way to enjoy ice cream.

Just last week, @pjmsreign also polled their followers on the same subject. The race was surprisingly tight in the end, with 47% saying they bite their ice cream, and 53% saying they lick.