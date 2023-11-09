Have the sweetest Diwali with chai cheesecake and Almond Joy barfi

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Reema and Ravi Patel, winners of the second season of "Baking It," are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up some of their favorite sweet treats to celebrate Diwali. The brother-and-sister pair show us how to make chocolate and coconut barfi (which tastes like Almond Joy!) and a no-bake chai cheesecake.

I love this recipe because it is the simplest way to enjoy a light cheesecake, paired together with the warm, cozy spices of chai. The best part is that it requires no cooking — perfect for holiday season when the ovens are full.

These sweet coconutty bars taste exactly like my favorite candy, the Almond Joy — not to mention they are easy to make with minimal ingredients.

If you like those sweet Diwali recipes, you should also try these: