Have the sweetest Diwali with chai cheesecake and Almond Joy barfi

These no-bake desserts keep Diwali entertaining quick and easy.
By Reema Patel

Reema and Ravi Patel, winners of the second season of "Baking It," are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up some of their favorite sweet treats to celebrate Diwali. The brother-and-sister pair show us how to make chocolate and coconut barfi (which tastes like Almond Joy!) and a no-bake chai cheesecake.

Get The Recipe

I love this recipe because it is the simplest way to enjoy a light cheesecake, paired together with the warm, cozy spices of chai. The best part is that it requires no cooking — perfect for holiday season when the ovens are full.

Get The Recipe

These sweet coconutty bars taste exactly like my favorite candy, the Almond Joy — not to mention they are easy to make with minimal ingredients.

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

