Disneyland is selling a $100 sandwich. Here's what's in it

Avengers fans are anxious to assemble at Disneyland Resort for its June 4 opening of the park's newest land, Avengers Campus. But of all the news about the addition to Disney's California Adventure Park, it's a $100 sandwich that's drawing the most attention.

The Pym-ini, a sandwich that sells for $99.99, is a panini-style sandwich containing salami, rosemary ham and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia bread. While some may insist the $100 meal should come with hidden super powers or at the very least, freshly shaved truffles, it's actually not a bad deal.

Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Resort on June 4, 2021. Disneyland Resort

The $100 version of the Pym-ini is a family-style version of the sandwich, which is also available in an individual size for $14.99. The more costly version of the Pym-ini serves between six and eight guests, so in terms of Disney dining math, it's not that expensive.

Split eight ways, the sandwich is a savings over its smaller counterpart, working out to just over $12 per person.

Pym Test Kitchen will open with the rest of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park this summer. Disneyland Resort

The Pym-ini will be just one star on the menu at new dining location Pym Test Kitchen, a counter-service restaurant named after Avengers character Dr. Hank Pym, the entomologist and physicist who developed the Ant Man suit after discovering particles that cause things to shrink or grow.

Inside the restaurant, park goers will feel minuscule next to experiments being conducted by Ant Man and The Wasp's team of research chefs. From gigantic soda cans to oversized condiment bottles, Pym Test Kitchen will be all about feeling, well, bug-like, while eating menu items like oversized shareable pretzels and a Cesar salad topped with a giant crouton.

Given the superhero-sized theming of Pym Kitchen, a giant Pym-ini makes sense. Just be sure to bring your favorite team of crime fighters to split the cost — and leave your ant-sized appetite at home.