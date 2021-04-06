Disney's new fried pickle-stuffed corn dog is dillighting the internet

The parks of Disneyland Resort may be waiting to reopen, but at the Downtown Disney District, plenty of magic is being made.

Most notable is the commotion over the fried pickle corn dog, a hot dog stuffed into a dill pickle, then battered, panko-crusted, fried and served with a side of … wait for it … peanut butter.

While Disneyland closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Disney area, a space with retail and dining locations that does not require a park ticket, was able to reopen some locations in July 2020.

In April 2021, the Disney Parks Blog announced the fried pickle corn dog would make its grand entrance at Downtown Disney's Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs cart. Judging by the buzz the snack is generating on social media after just a few weeks, Disneyland fans have gone (pea)nuts for the unique treat.

"IT'S REAL!" wrote one Instagram user, excitedly.

Others weren't as into the daring dog. Swipe for Maxwell Glick's facial expression, which says it all:

Whether the new addition to Blue Ribbon's menu makes you say "yea" or "nay," there's likely a chance you'll be able to try one for yourself soon.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park will begin a phased reopening later this month, after more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic. Both parks are scheduled to reopen on April 30 for California residents only, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa will be the first Disneyland hotel to reopen its doors on April 29.

There's no official date when out-of-state guests will be admitted to the park, in keeping with current state guidelines in California.

But when Disneyland's parks become accessible to non-California residents, TODAY Food plans to try the dog ourselves, especially after the last Disney dog we tried made us say "Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog!"