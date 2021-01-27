Disney's new watermelon Dole Whip tastes like a pink Starburst

There's a new Dole Whip at Walt Disney World and it's a sugary, pink dream come true.

To celebrate National Polka Dot Day on Jan. 22, Disney Springs tweeted some pretty sweet news: A secret menu Minnie Mouse-pink, watermelon-flavored Dole Whip would be available through the end of the month at Marketplace Snacks, a snack cart located in the Marketplace section of the retail and dining spot.

We're head over "bows" for this treat 🎀—check out our new secret menu Minnie DOLE Whip Watermelon Cup !😮Available only through Jan. 31 at Marketplace Snacks. Ask a Cast Member for more details.✨🐭🍉 #DisneySprings #NationalPolkaDotDay pic.twitter.com/WtUHqMNryX — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) January 22, 2021

"We're head over bows for this treat," reads the tweet.

Minnie is known for her love of polka dots. In fact, for National Polka Dot Day, the Disney Parks TikTok account posted a video of Minnie sharing her tips for "how to rock your dots," in which she wears some of her iconic polka dot dresses in colors ranging from red to yellow.

But it's the pink polka dot dress Minnie shows off that inspired this particular dessert.

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, I headed over to Marketplace Snacks to try the limited edition treat for myself. The $5 frozen snack comes served in a plastic parfait cup layered with pineapple mousse, strawberry pearls and the main attraction: pink Dole Whip.

There's no secret word required to order this off-menu treat, but it's only at Marketplace Snacks through Jan. 31. Terri Peters

It all gets topped with a chocolaty set of Minnie Mouse ears, and of course they're adorned with a pink polka dot bow.

Unlike Disney Springs' secret menu hot dog, there are no magic words needed to order the beautiful dessert — simply ask for the watermelon Dole Whip and get ready to enjoy.

As a long-time Dole Whip fan, I have to admit, the flavor of the watermelon version took me by surprise. The texture feels more dense than a regular pineapple Dole Whip, and I couldn't quite pin down what I'd compare the taste to.

After a passing cast member told us she thought the watermelon Dole Whip tasted like a pink Starburst, we realized her assessment was spot-on. Terri Peters

"Watermelon Laffy Taffy?" I asked my family. They, too, were stumped.

As we were enjoying the frozen treat, however, a friendly Disney cast member stopped to ask what we thought of it.

"I think it tastes like a pink Starburst," she said.

"That's it!" I exclaimed, and my family agreed. It's like a frozen version of the popular candy.

While there's no official announcement that Disney will keep the watermelon treat around after Jan. 31, I hope they do. On a hot day at Disney Springs, the cool, sweet watermelon flavor was perfect while resting on a bench in the shade. And the polka dots were a cute little bonus.