Blue Apron partnered with Pixar for 'Soul'-themed recipes — so we tried it out

There's an exciting new way to liven things up in the kitchen thanks to a new collaboration between Disney Pixar and meal subscription service Blue Apron.

To celebrate the Dec. 25 release of "Soul," a film about a middle school band teacher who finds himself in a strange predicament when his body and soul are separated, Blue Apron is rolling out one new "Soul"-themed meal each week, from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11.

From Tempo Turkey Sloppy Joes with shishito peppers and carrot fries to Cool Cajun Chicken Lettuce Cups, the colorful meals focus on getting families together in the kitchen to appreciate the delicious meals they can create with fresh, whole ingredients.

Blue Apron's Cool Cajun Chicken Lettuce Cups with pickled pepper yogurt and peanuts, available the week of Jan. 4. Blue Apron

As an added bonus, by scanning a QR code on each recipe card, families can stream a Disney Jazz playlist that includes songs from the film, in addition to other smooth beats.

We tried this week's soulful pick, the Tempo Turkey Sloppy Joes, and it exceeded expectations. Through simple instructions and photos, my kids and I prepped and roasted carrot fries and shishito peppers, made an addicting spiced yogurt dipping sauce and did a quick pickle on a Persian cucumber, which we later used to top our sloppy Joes.

Blue Apron's Tempo Turkey Sloppy Joes with shishito peppers and carrot fries, available the week of Dec. 21. Blue Apron

Making the turkey sloppy Joes was also simple, and at ages 10 and 12, my kids could have cooked the meal without my help.

When we plated our beautiful creations, we were surprised by the explosion of flavors on our plates. The carrot fries were crisp and salty, and our pickled Persian cucumbers made the flavor of our sloppy Joes pop.

Blue Apron's Harmonic Pan-Roasted Chicken and Honey Mustard with buttermilk smashed potatoes and collard greens, available the week of Dec. 28. Blue Apron

I see more carrot fries and more cooking to the Disney Jazz playlist, which my husband was surprised to see contains songs from the film by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, in our future.

We're big fans of themed meals and of planning dinner and a movie together, and these dishes would be a perfect way to plan a movie night in, streaming "Soul" on Disney+.

Blue Apron's Smooth Salmon and Homemade BBQ Sauce with roasted vegetable, Romaine and kale salad, available the week of Jan. 11. Blue Apron

From now through Jan. 11, Blue Apron customers can add each week's "Soul" dinner to their weekly meal plan. Next up is Harmonic Pan-Roasted Chicken and Honey Mustard with buttermilk smashed potatoes and collard greens, another perfect accompaniment to this music-themed film.