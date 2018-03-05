share tweet pin email

Kevin Smith may be taking a break from making people laugh while on the mend from his "massive" heart attack — but the folks at Disney thought the funnyman deserved a chuckle while he gets better.

The actor, director and comedian returned home from Glendale Adventist Hospital on Feb. 28, three days after he survived a heart attack that he said could have taken his life. Throughout his recovery, Smith has remained in touch with fans through social media, posting photos and videos to update followers, while also expressing his gratitude for their support.

He recently shared that he is now following a vegetarian diet, too.

Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! Itâs actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you for all the kind words, folks - from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2! pic.twitter.com/zLbwzx7Exq — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 28, 2018

On Friday, Smith posted a photo of a Micky Mouse-shaped cookie sent over from his friends at Disney. Smith, who is a big fan of "Star Wars" (which is now owned by Disney), even got to voice a Stormtrooper character in "The Force Awakens."

In addition to Disney, several celebrity friends including Tom Arnold, Patricia Arquette and Jack Osbourne, have since reached out to Smith via social media, wishing him a speedy recovery.

However, Disney's "get well" treat was decorated with a slightly confusing message: "Get well soon Kevin James!" it read.

At first, fans thought Disney was confusing Smith with the "Kevin Can Wait" actor ... but Smith clarified that Mickey and his buddies were in on the joke.

"Friends & folks I work with have been sending thoughtful Get Well baskets since I got home. But @disneychannel just won the prize for funniest gift when they sent these cookies," he wrote.

"Last week I was telling the folks there that a certain percentage of people I meet always call me #kevinjames. So THIS is an insanely well-timed joke on tasty treat that I won’t eat because I’m thinking about getting it framed instead. Thanks to everybody for the flowers, baskets and well-wishes! It means the world to me and my TV wife, @leahremini! #KevinSmith #cookies#disneychannel"

The cookie came was accompanied by a card with an appropriate adage from "Mary Poppins" to help encourage the director in his new found vegetarianism: "A spoonful of sugar helps the vegan go down."