Why 5 p.m. is the new 8 p.m. when it comes to dining out

America’s newest trend is sure to delight early birds.

Demand is up for an earlier start time for dining out, meaning everyone gets to go home sooner rather than later.

"We’ve seen a huge decrease in guests that are dining later. That 10 p.m. guest is not coming anymore," the general manager of the New York City location of ilili, a Lebanese restaurant, said on TODAY July 24.

The manager added the restaurant's busiest time used to be during the 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. window, but now it's between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Customers at the nearby Italian restaurant Rezdôra echoed similar sentiments. A diner named Adriana, who was waiting in line for a walk-in spot at 4:45 p.m., explained why she likes the earlier seating time.

"It’s nice because the vibe is the same, right? Even if it’s 5 p.m., it’s still a good vibe, and you won’t be the only people dining there," she said.

The trend isn't specific to New York City. The Wall Street Journal reported restaurants are seating 10% of diners between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., up 5% from 2019, according to Yelp.

When it comes to rides to reservations, Uber trips to restaurants during the 4 p.m. hour are up 10% since 2019, the company told the WSJ, while rides after 8 p.m. are down 9%.

Post-pandemic, people seem to be defying the age-old tale that early diners are older in age — and are catching onto the benefits of eating earlier.

"At the end of the day, you have a little bit more freedom and flexibility," said a diner named Michael.

Another diner named Judy said she feels better when she eats dinner earlier.

"I sleep better and actually have lost weight," she said.

ilili's general manager added the benefits aren't just for diners. When people eat earlier, restaurants can turn their tables three times instead of twice, which leads to more sales and tips.

The manager also mentioned there is a rise of diners on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, which she says can be just as busy as the weekends. She theorizes it's because that's when workers are in the office, who then go out and socialize after work.