Keep back-to-school meal prep simple with 3 dietitian-approved recipes

Vanessa Rissetto turns turkey Bolognese into a meaty filling for peppers and pizza muffin cups.

Bolognese 2 ways and 3-ingredient dessert: Get the recipes!

/ Source: TODAY
By Vanessa Rissetto and Sponsored by Instacart

Registered dietitian, nutritionist and co-founder of Culina Health Vanessa Rissetto is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her quick, easy and healthy weeknight recipes, perfect for back-to-school season. She shows us how to make stuffed peppers with lightened-up turkey Bolognese and use the leftovers to make pizza muffins. As a bonus, she makes three-ingredient chocolate-coconut cups.

Stuffed Pepper Bolognese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Stuffed Pepper Bolognese

Vanessa Rissetto

This is one of those perfect dishes that is comforting, filling and tastes indulgent, but is actually filled with good-for-you ingredients. Classic Bolognese gets lightened up with ground turkey and skips the addition of milk or cream. A bell pepper is the perfect low-carb vehicle for serving the richly flavored meat mixture. But the extra can be used for a quick dinner of pizza muffins the next night!

Muffin Tin Pizza Cups
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Muffin Tin Pizza Cups

Vanessa Rissetto

I love this recipe because it's a fast dinner that the kids can help assemble. It only has three ingredients, relies mostly on basic fridge staples and puts leftover turkey Bolognese to great use.

Chocolate-Coconut Cups
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Chocolate-Coconut Cups

Vanessa Rissetto

What could be better than a quick, easy, three-ingredient dessert? One that is also no-bake and vegan! These tasty bites come together in minutes and are so great for a sweet little treat after dinner.

Vanessa Rissetto
Sponsored by Instacart

