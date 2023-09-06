Keep back-to-school meal prep simple with 3 dietitian-approved recipes

Registered dietitian, nutritionist and co-founder of Culina Health Vanessa Rissetto is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her quick, easy and healthy weeknight recipes, perfect for back-to-school season. She shows us how to make stuffed peppers with lightened-up turkey Bolognese and use the leftovers to make pizza muffins. As a bonus, she makes three-ingredient chocolate-coconut cups.

This is one of those perfect dishes that is comforting, filling and tastes indulgent, but is actually filled with good-for-you ingredients. Classic Bolognese gets lightened up with ground turkey and skips the addition of milk or cream. A bell pepper is the perfect low-carb vehicle for serving the richly flavored meat mixture. But the extra can be used for a quick dinner of pizza muffins the next night!

I love this recipe because it's a fast dinner that the kids can help assemble. It only has three ingredients, relies mostly on basic fridge staples and puts leftover turkey Bolognese to great use.

What could be better than a quick, easy, three-ingredient dessert? One that is also no-bake and vegan! These tasty bites come together in minutes and are so great for a sweet little treat after dinner.

If you like those nutritious recipes, you should also try these: