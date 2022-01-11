We re-created 1,300-year-old cookies — and it was quite a journey

For the cookie version, it’s important to use a pretty standard roll-out sugar cookie dough with relatively high fat content and relatively low liquid content, so that they don’t puff up or spread much. The only leavening is egg. It’s also very important to chill before forming, and again before baking. You can then cut thin slices and roll to the proper thickness for baking. It’s hard to say given how long these have aged, but I think it’s likely that the lines on these cookies were highlighted by brushing butter and spices over the rolled out surface prior to forming the stacks. I chose cinnamon with a little cardamom, and it’s a lovely familiar and warm sugar cookie flavor. To make the triangular one, I smacked the chilled dough cylinder on the counter a few times to flatten the sides before slicing.

Knotted Cookie

The top version of this knotted dough, most similar to the museum display, is actually the underside of the cookie. Courtesy Heather Martin

The center top cookie took a little more experimentation. The British Museum notes theorize that it was made out of three loops of dough, and although it’s hard for me to say for sure without seeing the other side of it, I think it actually represents single, long rope of dough tied in a half-knot on either side. To get the right size, it took a tapered rope over two feet long, and to get that to hold together, the dough had to be quite low in sugar and with much more flour than the usual sugar cookie.

First, bring the ends over the center of the rope; next, bring the ends under the loops on either side; finally, bring the ends through the loops. Courtesy Heather Martin

Again, there’s no leavening other than a little egg, because I didn’t want it to puff out of shape. I also brushed it with cream and egg white and baked at a relatively high temperature to seal that smooth surface you can see in the original. The final dough ended up pretty close to an Italian anise twist cookie I used to make many years ago, so I flavored it that way. It’s not very sweet, something like a cross between a soft pretzel and a scone. It’s so beautifully formed that I think it was probably made by grasping the rope with both hands in just the right spots and flipping it around in a certain way to make the knot with centripetal force. Physics can achieve perfect circles and twists much more quickly and reliably than the way I did it. (If you doubt that’s possible, I invite you to watch expert noodle makers at work!) Interestingly, I’m pretty sure this one is displayed in the museum photo upside down. Oops!

Filigree Cookie

The cookie in the middle bottom is my favorite. The museum notes say it isn’t clear whether it’s molded or piped, but I feel pretty confident that it was piped; it would be near-impossible for a molded cookie to keep its shape coming out of the mold with such fine bands. I used the sugar cookie dough from the millefiori cookie above but added cream and let it warm up a bit so that it would be soft enough to pipe. This is similar to what you would use to make spritz cookies. I’m not an expert piper by any means, but with a simple star tipped piping bag and a little practice, I got something pretty close to the original.

The filigree cookie is a symmetrical design made with soft, piped dough. Courtesy Heather Martin

In retrospect, I wonder whether the original might have had a little leavening, or maybe a bit more egg by volume. It appears to be just a little puffy compared to mine.

Jam Tarts

Reproductions of what are often called “the world’s oldest jam tarts.” Courtesy Heather Martin

There’s no scientific analysis to determine what exactly is in the depression in the cookies on left and right bottom, but the consensus is some kind of fruit or jam. If you’ve ever made thumbprint cookies, congratulations! You’ve reproduced a 7th century artifact right along with me. The one on the right looks as though it has had the back of a knife pressed in all around, the way you might do with a pie crust today. I used the sugar cookie dough and filled mine with apricot jam — and it was delicious. I think the original might have had less egg in it, though. It looks like it kept its shape during baking almost exactly, the way shortbread might.

The ancient version of the one on the left is just gorgeous. The museum makes reference to scoring to make the petals, but this one reminds me so much of a wooden ma’amoul mold in my possession that I think it must have been molded similarly.

This wooden ma’amoul cookie mold is from Turkey, but similar carved molds have a long history throughout the Middle East and Asia. Courtesy Heather Martin

Ma’amoul cookies are a delightful date- or nut-filled semolina cookie made for Eid celebrations. The jam tart has a filled depression rather than an enclosed filling, though. So, I tried the sugar cookie dough and I wasn’t satisfied. It spread and lost the detail. Instead, considering the similarity in color and texture, I did something you would never do for a traditional ma’amoul and floured the mold so that I could try the knotted cookie dough. That worked much better. I think if the mold had been more deeply carved, it would have yielded a very similar result. The ancient one seems to have an actual piece of fruit as well as some jam residue, so I deepened the well with a teaspoon and filled it with a piece of dried plum (yes, a prune!) and some apricot glaze. It tasted a lot like a scone with jam. They’re very sturdy, not too sweet and so beautiful. I’m going to keep these breakfast-y gems in mind the next time I need to bring cookies to a brunchtime party.

This project was so much fun, and such a great way to practice different techniques. It wasn’t as difficult as I worried it might be at the outset, because there are so many good food science references available. I’ll never know how close I came to the ancient ones, but I’m not going to let that stop me from eating them.