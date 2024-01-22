10 National Pie Day deals for a sweet slice of savings

Whether you like it sweet or savory, pie is a comforting dish that’s always in season. So it’s not exactly surprising that there’s an entire holiday dedicated to the popular pastry.

National Pie Day falls on Tuesday, Jan. 23 — not to be confused with Pi Day on March 14 — and restaurants and brands across the country are serving up tasty deals to help you celebrate. Ready to get your own piece of the pie? Here are a few deals that are worth chasing down.

Burger King

On Jan. 23, Royal Perks members can get a free Hershey Pie when they spend $1 or more in the Burger King app or website. The offer is available at participating restaurants for order ahead or dine-in. You’re limited to one offer and the deal can’t be combined with other offers.

Buttermilk Sky Pie

Buttermilk Sky Pie is giving TODAY.com readers 25% off its bestselling 140 Pie using the code TODAY25 through Jan. 23.

Kermit’s Key Lime Shop

TODAY.com readers can take advantage of this exclusive offer from Kermit’s Key Lime Shop. The shop is offering 15% pies and pie bars on this page using the code PIEDAY15 on Jan. 23.

Petee’s Pie Company

Petee’s Pie Company is giving TODAY.com readers 10% off orders using the code NATIONALPIEDAY23 through Jan. 23.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

By signing up for Perkins’ eClub, customers can get 20% off their first order. In honor of National Pie Day, you can always use the discount to try the restaurant's Peanut Butter Silk Pie.

Piedaho

TODAY.com readers can get 10% off any pies from Piedaho through Jan. 23 using the code PIEDAY2024. The offer is limited to one per customer and the site ships nationwide.

Polly’s Pies

For one day only (Jan. 23), Polly’s Pies is offering TODAY.com readers free nationwide shipping using the code PIETODAY. You’ll also get a surprise gift with a $50 purchase.

Slice Pie Company

Slice Pie Company offers both nationwide shipping on Goldbelly and local pickup in its North Carolina shop. In honor of National Pie Day, you can take advantage of the following two deals:

Nationwide shipping: Use the code slicepieday for $10 off your Goldbelly order between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5.

Use the code slicepieday for $10 off your Goldbelly order between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5. Local walk-in orders: Mention the code SLICEPIEDAY at checkout to score 20% off your order between Jan. 23 and 27.

Soul Food Starters

Want to bake your own pie at home? Soul Food Starters is offering TODAY.com readers 40% off its Peach Cobbler Filling Mix between Jan. 23 and 31 using the code PIE40.

Southern Baked Pie Company

Southern Baked Pie Company will offer customers free nationwide shipping on three or more pies using the online code PIEDAY24. In its Georgia stores, customers will get double reward points plus 10% off orders of the 4-Pack Petite Sweet pies.