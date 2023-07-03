Joanna Gaines shares 5-year-old Crew’s cake pop recipe: ‘Enjoy!’

Joanna and Chip Gaines’ son Crew has already developed some impressive pastry skills.

The 5-year-old, who typically assists his mom in the kitchen as a sous chef, recently took the reins and apparently created his own cake pop recipe.

On July 3, Joanna Gaines uploaded an adorable photo of the preschooler carefully dipping his desserts into a batter of red dye in preparation for the family’s Independence Day celebration.

“Test Kitchen Camp with Crew. Today’s recipe: 4th of July cake pops!” the proud mom wrote in the caption.

On the second slide, the Magnolia Network co-owner, 45, included step-by-step instructions for fans who want to try to make Crew’s cake pops for themselves.

Step 1: “Combine half a dozen baked cupcakes and 1 cup of icing in a mixer for three to five minutes until fully incorporated (should look like cookie dough).”

Step 2: “Roll the mix into 24 balls.”

Step 3: “Chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours.”

Step 4: “Using the melted chocolate wafers (we used blue, red, and white) dip the stick into the chocolate, then immediately place the stick about halfway into each cake pop.”

Step 5: “Decorate with sprinkles, nuts, or just more frosting!”

Crew gave the recipe his stamp of approval by including his signature at the bottom. His mom also added a picture of his final results to the post.

She shared a photo of Crew’s six cake pops that were covered in red, white and blue icing and sprinkles. The festive desserts were boxed and looked like they had been delivered from a bakery.

The Gaines’ youngest child has been helping his mom in the kitchen for a while.

Last year, the “Fixer Upper” star posted a video on Instagram of the mother-son duo prepping a pasta dish.

In the clip, Crew tasted his mom’s pasta sauce, cooked ground beef and added some salt and herbs to season the meal.

“My little sous chef,” she captioned the video and added a red heart emoji.

In addition to Crew, Chip and Joanna Gaines, who have been married since 2003, share four more children together: Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 15, and Emmie, 13.

Although there is over a decade age gap between Crew and some of his siblings, the Gaines children are still close.

In May, Drake graduated from high school and Crew was there to support his big brother.

Joanna Gaines captured a sweet moment from the ceremony when Crew gave Drake, who sported his cap and gown, a hug.

“Melt. My. Heart,” she gushed in the caption on Instagram.