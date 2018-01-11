Score a free Grand Slam breakfast at Denny's — here's how

share tweet pin email

What's better than a classic Denny's Grand Slam breakfast?

A free classic Denny's Grand Slam breakfast. And it exists! Until the end of January, fans of the classic diner's signature meal can now get one completely gratis, after they order (and pay for) one via the Denny's On Demand platform online or via mobile app.

Carlos Garcia / Denny's Swing for the fences!

As the company noted in a news release, the "Build Your Own Grand Slam" is featured on the "Denny's On Demand" app on Dennys.com, or via either iTunes or the Google Play Store. Purchase one Grand Slam that way, and the next online order for a Grand Slam is free.

Warning: You can't dine in; this is only for takeout.

The Grand Slam breakfast allows hungry breakfasters to choose between ten items, including eggs, three kinds of meat, pancakes, fruit, yogurt, buttermilk biscuit, potatoes, and toast. The breakfast ranges between $6-$8, depending on location.

This appears to be Denny's fresh way to help us combat existential dread.

Food and Wine notes that's not unusual for restaurants to create special orders since business tends to be slow in January. In addition to Denny's delicious offer, IHOP recently began offering an all-you-can-eat pancake deal for $3.99 until Feb. 11.

But like the IHOP deal, the Denny's delight is limited: You'll have to complete both breakfast orders before Jan. 31.

So, get your forks and knives at the readyit's time to dig in!

