Take your burgers to the next level with smoky bacon, queso and spicy jalapeño

Chef and restaurateur Ben Ford is stopping is showing TODAY Food his favorite over-the-top burger recipe. He shows us how to make an extra meaty burger that has melty cheesy, smoky bacon and a spicy kick from jalapeños. He also shares his unique recipe for a burger topped with smoky tomato relish.

Spicy Bacon Burger with Queso Blanco
Servings:
4
"This spicy burger is a chile lover's dream! It's topped with peppery bacon, hot jalapeños and sharp melty queso cheese."

Double-Decker Burger with Smoky Tomato Relish
Servings:
4
"Don't serve another basic burger at your next cookout. Up the flavor with double beef patties and a smoky, spicy tomato relish."

