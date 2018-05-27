share tweet pin email

Chef and restaurateur Ben Ford is stopping is showing TODAY Food his favorite over-the-top burger recipe. He shows us how to make an extra meaty burger that has melty cheesy, smoky bacon and a spicy kick from jalapeños. He also shares his unique recipe for a burger topped with smoky tomato relish.

"This spicy burger is a chile lover's dream! It's topped with peppery bacon, hot jalapeños and sharp melty queso cheese."

"Don't serve another basic burger at your next cookout. Up the flavor with double beef patties and a smoky, spicy tomato relish."

