Dedicated delivery! How these Pizza Hut workers got food to Harvey victims

Amid the floods that ravaged Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, a few bright spots have emerged. This particular one comes with cheese.
Residents of Oak Lake, Texas, a village southwest of Houston, were stranded thanks to the floodwaters and many were in need of food. So when Pizza Hut manager Shayda Willison looked into her restaurant and realized they could make some pies, she made sure her neighbors got fed.
"When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast," Willison told news station KPRC. "I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant."
Together, they ferried 120 pizzas into kayaks and brought them out to stuck locals. "The people in the houses didn't expect us to come," she said. "It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom."
Willison intends to deliver pizzas until the store runs out of food, and posted a number of terrific pictures on her Facebook page.
The national Pizza Hut Twitter account even acknowledged the deed with an "attagal" tweet.
"We are so proud of our team for seeing a need, stepping up and helping the community in a time of devastation," Pizza Hut franchisee James Bodenstedt told KPRC.
Truly a slice of heaven!
