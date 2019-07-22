Sometimes food debates come and go. Others are pretty much constant. Take those ubiquitous soft and chewy frosted sugar cookies, for example.

Though these cookies (which actually have a formal name — Lofthouse!) have been around forever, a debate about them has been going for at least two years on Twitter. The issue at hand? Whether these cake-like cookies are actually delicious or totally gross.

Walmart

Since these particular cookies are sold at so many national grocery chains, plus big-box retailers like like Walmart and Target, it seems like everyone has an opinion on these pillowy soft sugar bombs which are often decorated with pastel frosting.

In 2017, a Chicago-based tweeter posted: "its that time of year again when stores sell these bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of s--- things they have the nerve to call cookies."

Unlike traditional sugar cookies, Lofthouse cookies are made with both baking soda and baking powder to give them a fluffier, less crumbly texture. Many recipes also involve sour cream to keep them moist.

Though a cookie-cake hybrid might sound like a dream to many with a sweet tooth, when it comes to these grocery store staples, people are truly divided. The original tweet has since received more than 18,000 comments and nearly 40,000 likes.

@asliceofcreepy these cookies are god's gift in a dark world how dare you — leilah (@flyleilah) February 15, 2017

@Hellovalerie_ I'm sorry, these cookies are amazing, also they do sell them year round, I eat them enough to know, lol — Charles (@Glaedr58) February 15, 2017

Many were in agreement with the original tweet, complaining that the cookie itself has no taste, is too sweet or reminded them of Play-Doh.

what if I like those cookies but I recognize that they taste like earwax, gasoline and play-doh? — Michael Shannon Updates (Claudia) (@thewaitisogre) February 16, 2017

they're literally worse versions of wonderbread nice try hun — Ria (@riakittle) February 14, 2017

I'm glad I'm not the only one that hates these — none pizza left beef (@violentxbreed) February 13, 2017

Though the now-viral tweet was put out into the world in 2017, many people are still weighing in on their terms about fluffy, store-bought bakery item.

Some truly adore them.

both of my roommates hate lofthouse cookies, but they're my treasure. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/4F4mDI5oun — Connor 💕 (@ConnorShawVA) July 22, 2019

I’ve (allegedly) come to terms with my gluten intolerance. There are a few foods that cannot be replicated that haunt me. Donuts. Croissants. Bagels. Lofthouse cookies. The ones with funky textures. See you in my dreams, long lost but never forgotten loves — Amelia Huba (@aehuba1) July 22, 2019

While others just want want them to disappear forever.

Lofthouse sugar cookies are actual trash I don’t understand why everyone loves them — ᎠᎳᏂ (@auroraticket) July 4, 2019

Lofthouse is the most famous brand of this controversial cookie, which the company describes as, "An incredibly soft sugar cookie with a sweet and colorful frosting..." and note that they are available in many colors and seasonal flavors like hot cocoa, strawberry shortcake, candy corn, red velvet and even birthday cake.

There are also lots of recipes for copycat versions online.

In addition to being available at Kroger and Meijer, Target's Market Pantry brand also makes its own version, and there's also a similar version at Publix.

The Lofthouse-style cookie is far from the first sweet snack to get the Internet riled up. People recently got into arguments about whether to lick or bite ice cream cones, as well as which type of brownie is better: the chewy ones from the center or crispy pieces pulled from the edge of the pan.