Deal of the Day: 50 percent off Knork 20-piece flatware set

Deal of the Day: January 2

With today's deal Knork is offering 50 percent off a 20-piece set of chrome flatware that originally sells for $90.

Knork Curve 20-Piece Set, $45 with code TODAYKNORK (normally $90), Knork

Think about it: when was the last time you replaced your flatware?

If you're like us, the utensils in your kitchen drawer are probably the last think you think about when trying to put dinner on the table. This Knork offer will change that. The 20-piece set comes with two forks, two spoons and a knife. They are curved to fit a more modern style and are incredibly shiny and chic.

You kids will love the smaller spoon and fork options, while your guests will be incredibly impressed that you actually have a salad fork and a larger fork for their main course. Win, win!

