Deal of the Day: 25 percent off Mr. Coffee single cup coffee maker

Deal of the Day: December 22

Mr. Coffee is offering 25 percent off their Single Cup Coffee Maker. With a built in grinder and free travel mug, this machines is valued at $80, but TODAY readers can get it for only $60 with code TODAY2017.

Mr. Coffee Single Cup Coffee Maker with Built in Grinder, $60 (normally $80), Mr. Coffee

Discount Code: TODAY2017

Always on-the-go and need that cup of joe? Then this coffee maker is for you.

Instead of waiting for an entire pot to brew, this powerful machine will make one cup just for you. Instead of using pods, the Mr. Coffee Single Cup Coffee Maker has a built-in grinder, so you can still use your favorite beans. No need to sacrifice convenience for flavor here!

This TODAY-exclusive deal also comes with a free travel-mug that will keep your coffee hot while you are running errands, in the school pickup line or on your way to work.