Deal Alert: This Crock-Pot is 41 percent off on Amazon today

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Paola Songeur

Let's face it — most daily schedules don’t have room for elaborate dinner preparation.

For busy parents, college students or solo-diners (and for those who might not be so handy in the kitchen), most dinners need to be time-efficient enough to fit within their busy lives. But simple doesn’t need to mean boring!

With a slow cooker like this one from Crock-Pot, which is available on Amazon for 41 percent off right now, time-efficient meal plans don’t need to sacrifice taste.

Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker, $35 (usually $60), Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This 6-quart appliance comes with an easy-to-use lock lid and convenient side handles, making it easy to take on-the-go. It serves up to eight people, which means it can make enough for a dinner party, a crowd of hungry kids, or even help you meal prep for an entire week in one go.

Plus, the adjustable cook time — which ranges from 30 minutes to 20 hours — lets you pop the ingredients into the Crock-Pot in the morning and let it run. It’ll automatically switch itself to the “warm” setting once it’s done cooking.

It isn’t limited to simple dinners when time is pressed, it works for special occasions too. Just ask Martha Stewart — she dedicated an entire cookbook to slow cooker recipes.

But whether it’s fancy or not, dinnertime will be stress-free with this appliance in the house. “Seriously this thing is a busy person's savior or in my case, a lazy person's dream,” says one very honest reviewer, “why would no one tell me the magic of slow cookers right when they became a thing!?”

Don’t say we didn’t tell you!

Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker, $35 (usually $60), Amazon

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!