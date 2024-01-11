Get your greens with zucchini soup, ratatouille and chicken noodle soup

Dawn Russell, health advocate and founder of 8Greens, is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her favorite veggie-packed, warming winter recipes. These dishes from her cookbook, "The 8Greens Cookbook: The Simple Way to Get Your Greens," are filled with nutrients that will help keep you healthy through cold season. She shows us how to make comforting chicken soup with rice noodles, omega-infused green zucchini soup and quick ratatouille to serve on its own or as a flavorful side dish.

Who doesn't need hot chicken noodle soup when they are ill, cold or feeling the general winter blues? It is like a big hug from mama.

My children ask for this recipe all the time, and what green soup recipe do children ask for all the time? What we do to make it fun is put it in a cup, so it's not like a heavy boring mature adult soup. They drink it in a cup because it's not like the chicken noodle soup where you need to dig to the bottom to get the noodles and chicken.

This recipe is so easy! You just chop, put all in a big pan on medium to low simmer, come back and stir every five minutes for the next 20 minutes — and that's it! You can put quinoa or lentils in this dish to bulk it up into a main dish, or use it as a side for meat or fish.

