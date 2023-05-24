Have a Korean-style barbecue with galbi skewers and pickled cucumber banchan

Chef David Shim of Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his favorite Korean-style cookout recipes. He shows us how to make grilled short-rib (galbi) skewers paired with tangy pickled cucumber banchan.

The smell and taste of the burnt crispy ends of galbi are just so amazing! This recipe is simple but can be used on many different preparations on the grill.

This recipe is super versatile and can be used with many different ingredients, such as daikon radish, fennel, cauliflower, asparagus and many more. Also, you can tweak the recipe a bit by substituting the turmeric powder for different spices to create your own blend. The result is so crunchy and refreshing.

