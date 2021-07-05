IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sweet and smoky: Grill up peach-glazed ribs and baked beans with bacon

David Rose makes sweet barbecue ribs and smoky baked beans to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Make David Rose's sticky peach BBQ ribs

July 5, 202104:39
/ Source: TODAY
By David Rose

Chef David Rose is joining TODAY to make a few of his favorite cookout recipes to celebrate the Fourth of July. He shows us how to make slow-cooked ribs with peach barbecue sauce and smoky baked beans with bacon.

Peach-Glazed Barbecue Ribs
Courtesy David Rose
Get The Recipe

Peach-Glazed Barbecue Ribs

David Rose

The reason I love this barbecue rib recipe so much is because I'm Jamaican. Jamaican cooking is synonymous with smoked, grilled and jerk meats. You could say I have jerk barbecue sauce in my veins!

Bacon Barbecue Baked Beans
Courtesy David Rose
Get The Recipe

Bacon Barbecue Baked Beans

David Rose

These baked beans get an extra smoky kick from crispy bacon, warm paprika and flavorful barbecue sauce. It pairs perfectly with just about any grilled main.

