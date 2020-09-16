Daughter helps father save his taco truck business with heartfelt tweet

A young woman's tweet to help her father's struggling taco truck recently went viral and garnered support from people all over the country.

Throughout the pandemic, Taqueria El Torito had been hanging on by a thread. On Saturday, after the truck only pulled in $6 for the day, the owner's daughter, 21-year-old Giselle Aviles, took a chance on social media to boost business. On her personal Twitter account, which is now private, Aviles wrote a short and sweet note to followers asking they spread the word about her family's mobile taqueria in Humble, Texas.

"I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much," she wrote, accompanied by the taqueria's address.

Since Saturday, the post has been retweeted over 10,000 times and Aviles' family taco truck has sold out on multiple occasions.

According to Aviles, her father Elias, who single-handedly runs the taco shop, was never familiar with how social media worked, especially for advertising.

"He doesn’t believe he has 2,000 retweets ... or get what that means!" Aviles wrote.

But as a Gen Zer, Aviles knew the power of a good tweet. As people repeatedly shared her message, Aviles asked new customers to tell her dad they discovered his business on Twitter. As he continued to see social media's potential, Aviles also created an Instagram for Taqueria El Torito.

Of the thousands of people who helped Aviles promote the truck, some were locals who had long enjoyed the Aviles' tortas cubanas, tacos and other fare.

I used to go to this place all the time pre-covid, will definitely be eating here this week https://t.co/X4tKQQehnl — MY GOSH JOSH (@faux_rich) September 14, 2020

Taqueria El Torito became so popular, people in other states began pleading for Aviles to drive the business their way.

Please, please open a 'branch' taco truck in North Carolina. I love the state, but they call queso "cheese sauce" and they don't have breakfast tacos! Have pity on us!! — Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All (@Bubbette23) September 16, 2020

By Tuesday, Aviles said her father had droves of patrons lining up at his truck. After the lunch rush, he had to close to restock, deviating from his typical 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours of operation. Then he reopened to accommodate more hungry customers into the evening.

"We are overwhelmed with joy from the response and support we've been receiving, it's amazing what social media can do!!" Aviles wrote late Tuesday night.